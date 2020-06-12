8103 Biscayne Blvd 403

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking internet access

NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863



A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German kitchen cabinetry. Lots of light and great view. Spacious bathroom with washer/dryer. Secured, dedicated parking. Well managed building in the Upper East Side with gym and rooftop sun deck with jacuzzi. Walking distance to many restaurants, shops and stores!



640 Credit Score Minimum! 1st Last and Security!



Text Robert Jones

321-205-3444

The Keyes Company

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8103-biscayne-blvd-miami-fl-unit-403/308863

