Miami, FL
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8103 Biscayne Blvd 403

8103 Biscayne Boulevard · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863

A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German kitchen cabinetry. Lots of light and great view. Spacious bathroom with washer/dryer. Secured, dedicated parking. Well managed building in the Upper East Side with gym and rooftop sun deck with jacuzzi. Walking distance to many restaurants, shops and stores!

640 Credit Score Minimum! 1st Last and Security!

Text Robert Jones
321-205-3444
The Keyes Company
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8103-biscayne-blvd-miami-fl-unit-403/308863
Property Id 308863

(RLNE5940438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 have any available units?
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 have?
Some of 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 currently offering any rent specials?
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 is pet friendly.
Does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 offer parking?
Yes, 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 offers parking.
Does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 have a pool?
No, 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 does not have a pool.
Does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 have accessible units?
No, 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8103 Biscayne Blvd 403 has units with dishwashers.
