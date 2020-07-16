All apartments in Miami
80 NE 50th St

80 Northeast 50th Street · (786) 239-9127
Location

80 Northeast 50th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Little Haiti

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
yoga
Design District Mid-Century Modern Duplex Home with PRIVATE YARD. NEW bathroom remodel, newer kitchen, central A/C, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. You'll love this authentic mid-century modern design, terrazzo floors, and bright, wide open living space - lots of it! One block from super hip Upper Buena Vista, just blocks to the Design District and nearby 2nd Av., local restaurants, cafes, yoga, etc., and minutes to MidTown, the MiMo District, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Ample driveway fits 3 cars, privacy from the street, easy to maintain yard, and plenty of outdoor entertainment and relaxation areas. Water/electric billed separate. REQUIREMENTS: *3 bank statements/paystubs, *background check, *ID, *standard 3 months to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 NE 50th St have any available units?
80 NE 50th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 80 NE 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
80 NE 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 NE 50th St pet-friendly?
No, 80 NE 50th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 80 NE 50th St offer parking?
No, 80 NE 50th St does not offer parking.
Does 80 NE 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 NE 50th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 NE 50th St have a pool?
No, 80 NE 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 80 NE 50th St have accessible units?
No, 80 NE 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 80 NE 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 NE 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 NE 50th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 NE 50th St has units with air conditioning.
