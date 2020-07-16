80 NE 50th St

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning yoga

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities yoga

Design District Mid-Century Modern Duplex Home with PRIVATE YARD. NEW bathroom remodel, newer kitchen, central A/C, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. You'll love this authentic mid-century modern design, terrazzo floors, and bright, wide open living space - lots of it! One block from super hip Upper Buena Vista, just blocks to the Design District and nearby 2nd Av., local restaurants, cafes, yoga, etc., and minutes to MidTown, the MiMo District, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Ample driveway fits 3 cars, privacy from the street, easy to maintain yard, and plenty of outdoor entertainment and relaxation areas. Water/electric billed separate. REQUIREMENTS: *3 bank statements/paystubs, *background check, *ID, *standard 3 months to move in.