All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 7066 Sw 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
7066 Sw 4th St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

7066 Sw 4th St

7066 Southwest 4th Street · (954) 934-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Flagami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL 33144
Flagami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts. Must be male, full-time employed ( no night shit jobs). Room includes bed and shelving, you must get pillows and sheets. Price also includes washer & dryer, one parking space, internet, family room with 60 inch TV with direct TV, one bathroom and shower. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts. No alcohol or smoking allowed, no pets, no guests overnight. Great rebound housing or alternative housing. Background check. $600 monthly plus $250 Non - Refundable Security Deposit. Strictly month to month.
Contact (954) 934 - 6390

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7066 Sw 4th St have any available units?
7066 Sw 4th St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 7066 Sw 4th St have?
Some of 7066 Sw 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7066 Sw 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
7066 Sw 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7066 Sw 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 7066 Sw 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 7066 Sw 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 7066 Sw 4th St does offer parking.
Does 7066 Sw 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7066 Sw 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7066 Sw 4th St have a pool?
No, 7066 Sw 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 7066 Sw 4th St have accessible units?
No, 7066 Sw 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7066 Sw 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7066 Sw 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7066 Sw 4th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
InTown
1900 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St
Miami, FL 33179

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity