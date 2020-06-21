7066 Sw 4th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts. Must be male, full-time employed ( no night shit jobs). Room includes bed and shelving, you must get pillows and sheets. Price also includes washer & dryer, one parking space, internet, family room with 60 inch TV with direct TV, one bathroom and shower. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts. No alcohol or smoking allowed, no pets, no guests overnight. Great rebound housing or alternative housing. Background check. $600 monthly plus $250 Non - Refundable Security Deposit. Strictly month to month.

Contact (954) 934 - 6390