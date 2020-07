Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room new construction sauna

True Miami living on the 43rd floor with floor to ceiling windows through out the entire home including the bathroom, feels like 1500 sq ft. Some of the amenities include pool, gym, hot tub, sauna, bowling alley, billiard, cigar lounge, library, theater and much more. Contact me for easy showing instructions.