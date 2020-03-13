555 NE 15th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage lobby tennis court

Completely renovated studio with the best Sunrise views over the building Marina and Biscayne Bay waters. 24 hour Concierge services, Secured Lobby, 2 Swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Marina, Gym, Tennis Courts & amenities at your service. Assigned parking space inside building garage. Full size balcony with floor to ceiling sliding doors to enhance the already beautiful water and bay views. Walk to Arsht Center, Perez Art Museum, Science Museum, AAA, Bayside, Omni area and more. Restaurants, Bars, Hotels, Downtown area, Metro Mover. Fully Renewed Bridge to Miami Beach!! Building undergoing renovations now also features shops, business offices, beauty salon, restaurant and bar. Enjoy Miami living from this amazing place. As per owner, studio is larger than shown on tax roll records.