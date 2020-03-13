All apartments in Miami
555 NE 15th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

555 NE 15th St

555 Northeast 15th Street · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami, FL 33132
Media and Entertainment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
tennis court
Completely renovated studio with the best Sunrise views over the building Marina and Biscayne Bay waters. 24 hour Concierge services, Secured Lobby, 2 Swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Marina, Gym, Tennis Courts & amenities at your service. Assigned parking space inside building garage. Full size balcony with floor to ceiling sliding doors to enhance the already beautiful water and bay views. Walk to Arsht Center, Perez Art Museum, Science Museum, AAA, Bayside, Omni area and more. Restaurants, Bars, Hotels, Downtown area, Metro Mover. Fully Renewed Bridge to Miami Beach!! Building undergoing renovations now also features shops, business offices, beauty salon, restaurant and bar. Enjoy Miami living from this amazing place. As per owner, studio is larger than shown on tax roll records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 NE 15th St have any available units?
555 NE 15th St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 NE 15th St have?
Some of 555 NE 15th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 NE 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
555 NE 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 NE 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 555 NE 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 555 NE 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 555 NE 15th St does offer parking.
Does 555 NE 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 NE 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 NE 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 555 NE 15th St has a pool.
Does 555 NE 15th St have accessible units?
No, 555 NE 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 NE 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 NE 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
