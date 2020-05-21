518 SW 7th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access new construction

6mths Only- Completely furnished Beautiful Brand New private 1 bed/1 bath cottage sitting at rear of property with private yard, Granite kitchen, Impact windows, 2 Zone AC system for maximum climate control, Amazing covered patio for outside dinning and relaxation,Enjoy a 55" HD TV, Fast WIFI, INCLUDES WIFI, BASIC CABLE, WATER, 5min to Publix, Only blocks away from Brickell, 10-15min to South beach, Wynwood, Midtown and Design District. Minutes to Dining, Shops and Miami's best attractions.