Miami, FL
518 SW 7th Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:56 PM

518 SW 7th Ave

518 Southwest 7th Avenue · (305) 220-1808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 Southwest 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit R · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
6mths Only- Completely furnished Beautiful Brand New private 1 bed/1 bath cottage sitting at rear of property with private yard, Granite kitchen, Impact windows, 2 Zone AC system for maximum climate control, Amazing covered patio for outside dinning and relaxation,Enjoy a 55" HD TV, Fast WIFI, INCLUDES WIFI, BASIC CABLE, WATER, 5min to Publix, Only blocks away from Brickell, 10-15min to South beach, Wynwood, Midtown and Design District. Minutes to Dining, Shops and Miami's best attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 SW 7th Ave have any available units?
518 SW 7th Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 SW 7th Ave have?
Some of 518 SW 7th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 SW 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
518 SW 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 SW 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 518 SW 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 518 SW 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 518 SW 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 518 SW 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 SW 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 SW 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 518 SW 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 518 SW 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 518 SW 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 518 SW 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 SW 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
