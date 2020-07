Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Large studio with all utilities included - Water, Electric, Uverse and WIFI Great location. Private entrance. Rent is $1295 for one person only. Please note that only one person is allowed. One car parking available. Washer and Dryer on site

If you like to see it please contact me and we can set up an appointment.

12 month lease. Rental application fee $60

To move in you need you need 1st month and security deposit.

Unit is ready to move in next week! JUNE 22



(RLNE4290315)