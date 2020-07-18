All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

475 Brickell Avenue

475 Brickell Avenue · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1611 · Avail. now

$2,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
475 Brickell Avenue Apt #1611, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Icon Brickell condos, located in Downtown’s northern Brickell financial district immediately south of the Miami River, have quickly become the preeminent residential destination within South Florida. A Related Group development, Icon Brickell condos were constructed by Miami-based architectural firm Arquitectonica with inspiration from renowned French designer Philippe Starck. Icon Brickell condo’s are truly second to none, from the multi-level grand entrance, which features one hundred breathtaking columns modeled after the Maoi structures of Easter Island, to FIFTY, the rooftop sky lounge complete with a private pool and stunning uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay, Icon Brickell condos offer uniquely lavish residences from the ground up. Spacious studio in the heart of Brickell, with amazing view of the Miami skyline. Experience luxurious resort living. Available March 2016. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618380 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Brickell Avenue have any available units?
475 Brickell Avenue has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 475 Brickell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
475 Brickell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Brickell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 475 Brickell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 475 Brickell Avenue offer parking?
No, 475 Brickell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 475 Brickell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Brickell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Brickell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 475 Brickell Avenue has a pool.
Does 475 Brickell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 475 Brickell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Brickell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Brickell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Brickell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Brickell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
