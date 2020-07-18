Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

475 Brickell Avenue Apt #1611, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Icon Brickell condos, located in Downtown’s northern Brickell financial district immediately south of the Miami River, have quickly become the preeminent residential destination within South Florida. A Related Group development, Icon Brickell condos were constructed by Miami-based architectural firm Arquitectonica with inspiration from renowned French designer Philippe Starck. Icon Brickell condo’s are truly second to none, from the multi-level grand entrance, which features one hundred breathtaking columns modeled after the Maoi structures of Easter Island, to FIFTY, the rooftop sky lounge complete with a private pool and stunning uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay, Icon Brickell condos offer uniquely lavish residences from the ground up. Spacious studio in the heart of Brickell, with amazing view of the Miami skyline. Experience luxurious resort living. Available March 2016. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618380 ]