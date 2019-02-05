All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

460 Northeast 28th Street

460 Northeast 28th Street · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Northeast 28th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
460 Northeast 28th Street Apt #807, Miami, FL 33137 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Related Group, which has developed a number of luxury condo developments in South Florida, is the developer behind Icon Bay in conjunction with the world-renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica. Icon Bay, 40 stories with 300 units each with private elevator access and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Beach skyline, offer 1-3 bedroom units ranging from 928-1530 square feet. Icon Bay has lavish amenities which include an infinity-edge bayfront pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, club room, and theater room. Each residence at Icon Bay has 9-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Icon Bay is located at the eastern end of Northeast 28th Street along the water in the neighborhood of Miami called Edgewater. Edgewater is conveniently located near the Design District, Arts and Entertainment District, and Wynwood. A short drive from the Edgewater neighborhood is Miami International Airport, world-famous South Beach, and world-class shopping at Aventura Mall. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3567263 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Northeast 28th Street have any available units?
460 Northeast 28th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Northeast 28th Street have?
Some of 460 Northeast 28th Street's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Northeast 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 Northeast 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Northeast 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 Northeast 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 460 Northeast 28th Street offer parking?
No, 460 Northeast 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 460 Northeast 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Northeast 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Northeast 28th Street have a pool?
Yes, 460 Northeast 28th Street has a pool.
Does 460 Northeast 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 460 Northeast 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Northeast 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Northeast 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
