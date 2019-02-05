Amenities

gym pool elevator clubhouse hot tub media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub media room

460 Northeast 28th Street Apt #807, Miami, FL 33137 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Related Group, which has developed a number of luxury condo developments in South Florida, is the developer behind Icon Bay in conjunction with the world-renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica. Icon Bay, 40 stories with 300 units each with private elevator access and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Beach skyline, offer 1-3 bedroom units ranging from 928-1530 square feet. Icon Bay has lavish amenities which include an infinity-edge bayfront pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, club room, and theater room. Each residence at Icon Bay has 9-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Icon Bay is located at the eastern end of Northeast 28th Street along the water in the neighborhood of Miami called Edgewater. Edgewater is conveniently located near the Design District, Arts and Entertainment District, and Wynwood. A short drive from the Edgewater neighborhood is Miami International Airport, world-famous South Beach, and world-class shopping at Aventura Mall. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3567263 ]