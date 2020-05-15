All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

460 NE 28th St 1707

460 NE 28th St · (786) 873-3696
Location

460 NE 28th St, Miami, FL 33137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1707 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
hot tub
StayPlus- Exclusive 2-Bedroom Flat In Miami - Property Id: 298278

StayPlus welcomes you to this luxurious modern 2-bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Edgewater Miami. Edgewater is the hottest destination for travelers seeking to experience the new Miami, whether for the ubiquitous art, exotic food, or the pumping nightlife. You are within walking distance to Wynwood, Miami Design District, and Downtown Miami. Enter our home direct from your private elevator and enjoy a fully equipped accommodation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298278
Property Id 298278

(RLNE5847623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 NE 28th St 1707 have any available units?
460 NE 28th St 1707 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 NE 28th St 1707 have?
Some of 460 NE 28th St 1707's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 NE 28th St 1707 currently offering any rent specials?
460 NE 28th St 1707 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 NE 28th St 1707 pet-friendly?
No, 460 NE 28th St 1707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 460 NE 28th St 1707 offer parking?
No, 460 NE 28th St 1707 does not offer parking.
Does 460 NE 28th St 1707 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 NE 28th St 1707 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 NE 28th St 1707 have a pool?
No, 460 NE 28th St 1707 does not have a pool.
Does 460 NE 28th St 1707 have accessible units?
No, 460 NE 28th St 1707 does not have accessible units.
Does 460 NE 28th St 1707 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 NE 28th St 1707 has units with dishwashers.
