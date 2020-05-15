460 NE 28th St 1707

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym hot tub

StayPlus- Exclusive 2-Bedroom Flat In Miami - Property Id: 298278



StayPlus welcomes you to this luxurious modern 2-bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Edgewater Miami. Edgewater is the hottest destination for travelers seeking to experience the new Miami, whether for the ubiquitous art, exotic food, or the pumping nightlife. You are within walking distance to Wynwood, Miami Design District, and Downtown Miami. Enter our home direct from your private elevator and enjoy a fully equipped accommodation.

