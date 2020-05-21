All apartments in Miami
425 NE 30th St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

425 NE 30th St

425 Northeast 30th Street · (786) 237-5658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Northeast 30th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,590

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
Amazing location and well priced unique 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment with 715 sf of living space, in this Boutique building w/ Living/Dining area, and 2 huge balconies, Located close to the bay in the best area of Edgewater/Midtown and just minutes from Wynwood, Design District, the shops & restaurants, 5 minutes to the beach, downtown Miami, American Airlines Arena and the Adrienne Arsht Center, STARBUCKS in the corner. The unit includes stainless steel appliances, inside washer/dryer, 1 parking space In a gated building. it is Pet friendly with 24 hour surveillance cameras and Workout area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 NE 30th St have any available units?
425 NE 30th St has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 NE 30th St have?
Some of 425 NE 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 NE 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
425 NE 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 NE 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 NE 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 425 NE 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 425 NE 30th St offers parking.
Does 425 NE 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 NE 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 NE 30th St have a pool?
No, 425 NE 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 425 NE 30th St have accessible units?
No, 425 NE 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 425 NE 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 NE 30th St has units with dishwashers.
