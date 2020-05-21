425 NE 30th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking

Amazing location and well priced unique 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment with 715 sf of living space, in this Boutique building w/ Living/Dining area, and 2 huge balconies, Located close to the bay in the best area of Edgewater/Midtown and just minutes from Wynwood, Design District, the shops & restaurants, 5 minutes to the beach, downtown Miami, American Airlines Arena and the Adrienne Arsht Center, STARBUCKS in the corner. The unit includes stainless steel appliances, inside washer/dryer, 1 parking space In a gated building. it is Pet friendly with 24 hour surveillance cameras and Workout area.