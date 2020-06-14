400 SW 2nd St

Amenities

Welcome to Miami Riverview Condo! Your going to love this beautiful corner unit with wonderful views of the Miami River. This unit boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, washer/dryer and gated, assigned, covered parking! The large master bedroom has a quaint balcony facing the river. Great location, minutes from I95, Brickell, Mary Brickell Village and downtown. Beautiful river front park steps away. Tenant occupied until 7-31-2020 Please do not disturb the tenant. 24 hour showing notice