Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:51 AM

400 SW 2nd St

400 Southwest 2nd Street · (786) 488-6339
Location

400 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Miami Riverview Condo! Your going to love this beautiful corner unit with wonderful views of the Miami River. This unit boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, washer/dryer and gated, assigned, covered parking! The large master bedroom has a quaint balcony facing the river. Great location, minutes from I95, Brickell, Mary Brickell Village and downtown. Beautiful river front park steps away. Tenant occupied until 7-31-2020 Please do not disturb the tenant. 24 hour showing notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 SW 2nd St have any available units?
400 SW 2nd St has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 SW 2nd St have?
Some of 400 SW 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
400 SW 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 400 SW 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 400 SW 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 400 SW 2nd St does offer parking.
Does 400 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 SW 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 SW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 400 SW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 400 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 400 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 SW 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
