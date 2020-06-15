All apartments in Miami
3682 SW 26 st
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:39 AM

3682 SW 26 st

3682 SW 26th St · (305) 752-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3682 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Condo living in a cottage setting. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. 1st flr duplex unit with HUGE PATIO.

Is secluded & hidden from major traffic with a private alley entrance; completely fenced in with an aluminum fence.

Close to Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Biscayne, Brickell, the University of Miami, and beaches. Property is a 30-minute drive from Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

About 620 sq ft of space. Pets are ok with a fee. Totally updated. Must see it to believe it.

Includes full washer/dryer, fridge, stove, oak cabinets, & all central A/C with 5 Ceiling fans thru-out. NO DISHWASHER. Has tinted windows, tile floors, and one car parking. Utilities are separate.

Only available for short-term rental all-inclusive month to month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3682 SW 26 st have any available units?
3682 SW 26 st has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3682 SW 26 st have?
Some of 3682 SW 26 st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3682 SW 26 st currently offering any rent specials?
3682 SW 26 st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3682 SW 26 st pet-friendly?
Yes, 3682 SW 26 st is pet friendly.
Does 3682 SW 26 st offer parking?
Yes, 3682 SW 26 st does offer parking.
Does 3682 SW 26 st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3682 SW 26 st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3682 SW 26 st have a pool?
No, 3682 SW 26 st does not have a pool.
Does 3682 SW 26 st have accessible units?
No, 3682 SW 26 st does not have accessible units.
Does 3682 SW 26 st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3682 SW 26 st does not have units with dishwashers.
