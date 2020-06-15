3682 SW 26 st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Condo living in a cottage setting. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. 1st flr duplex unit with HUGE PATIO.



Is secluded & hidden from major traffic with a private alley entrance; completely fenced in with an aluminum fence.



Close to Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Biscayne, Brickell, the University of Miami, and beaches. Property is a 30-minute drive from Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.



About 620 sq ft of space. Pets are ok with a fee. Totally updated. Must see it to believe it.



Includes full washer/dryer, fridge, stove, oak cabinets, & all central A/C with 5 Ceiling fans thru-out. NO DISHWASHER. Has tinted windows, tile floors, and one car parking. Utilities are separate.



Only available for short-term rental all-inclusive month to month