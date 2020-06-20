3572 W Fairview St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

If you have been looking for the ultimate waterfront rental, now is the time and this is your opportunity! Dock your boat behind this amazing waterfront townhouse directly on Biscayne Bay with views that will rock your world. Beautiful architecture with 4 balconies and a waterfront patio. Large entertaining spaces, eat-in kitchen, sexy master, and family room/possible 3rd bedroom. 40' dock with no bridges to bay and direct ocean access. Small gated community with waterfront pool. Available July 1st, fully or partially furnished or unfurnished.