Miami, FL
3572 W Fairview St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:49 PM

3572 W Fairview St

3572 West Fairview Street · (305) 504-8267
Location

3572 West Fairview Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A7 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
If you have been looking for the ultimate waterfront rental, now is the time and this is your opportunity! Dock your boat behind this amazing waterfront townhouse directly on Biscayne Bay with views that will rock your world. Beautiful architecture with 4 balconies and a waterfront patio. Large entertaining spaces, eat-in kitchen, sexy master, and family room/possible 3rd bedroom. 40' dock with no bridges to bay and direct ocean access. Small gated community with waterfront pool. Available July 1st, fully or partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3572 W Fairview St have any available units?
3572 W Fairview St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3572 W Fairview St have?
Some of 3572 W Fairview St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3572 W Fairview St currently offering any rent specials?
3572 W Fairview St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3572 W Fairview St pet-friendly?
No, 3572 W Fairview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3572 W Fairview St offer parking?
No, 3572 W Fairview St does not offer parking.
Does 3572 W Fairview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3572 W Fairview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3572 W Fairview St have a pool?
Yes, 3572 W Fairview St has a pool.
Does 3572 W Fairview St have accessible units?
No, 3572 W Fairview St does not have accessible units.
Does 3572 W Fairview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3572 W Fairview St has units with dishwashers.
