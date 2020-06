Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Bayshore Villas is an exceptional community of single family homes on the shore of Biscayne Bay, in Coconut Grove. This tastefully designed and decorated home is being offered for rent for one year. Perfect for the family renovating a home or building a residence locally. Amenities include 24 hour guarded gate a pool and boat docks. Occasionally a dock becomes available for rent. Agent must accompany any showings so appts must be made in advance.