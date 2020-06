Amenities

Great Condo in the heart of Miami. One Bedroom One Bath for rent. Open kitchen layout with wood cabinetry and breakfast granite counter top overlooking living area. Tile flooring at living room. Laminate at bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. One assigned Parking. Walking distance to Miracle Mile, close to Coral Gables and the airport. Unit is ready to move in. 24 hours security at building. Rent with confidence. Unit paid in full. Very easy to shoe. Property on lockbox.