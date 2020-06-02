All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:12 AM

3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440

3436 North Miami Avenue · (305) 934-7925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Wynwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3436 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$6,259

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Bottom floor retail spaces measuring 1,633 sq ft directly across The Shops at Midtown offers great street level exposure. The building has the upper floor painted in graffiti fitting into the surrounding neighborhood. The space is ready and offered with an open layout on the front and smaller office divisions on the back. Great for general retail or office.

Join Target, Ross, Dick's Sporting Goods, Homegoods, Nordstrom Rack, West Elm, Party City, Marshalls, Sally Beauty Supply, Massage Envy, GNC, European Wax Centers, Foot Locker, Visionworks, Subway, FedEx Office and many restaurants.

Highlights:
-Surrounded by national retailers
-253,270 population in 3-mile radius
-359,997 daytime population in 3-mile radius
-$94,385 Average HH Income within 1-mile radius
-3.43% projected annual household growth 2019-2024
Retail below and Live Work space above overlooking N Miami Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 have any available units?
3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 has a unit available for $6,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 currently offering any rent specials?
3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 pet-friendly?
No, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 offer parking?
No, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 does not offer parking.
Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 have a pool?
No, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 does not have a pool.
Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 have accessible units?
No, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33133
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33172
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave
Miami, FL 33179
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity