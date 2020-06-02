3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Bottom floor retail spaces measuring 1,633 sq ft directly across The Shops at Midtown offers great street level exposure. The building has the upper floor painted in graffiti fitting into the surrounding neighborhood. The space is ready and offered with an open layout on the front and smaller office divisions on the back. Great for general retail or office.



Join Target, Ross, Dick's Sporting Goods, Homegoods, Nordstrom Rack, West Elm, Party City, Marshalls, Sally Beauty Supply, Massage Envy, GNC, European Wax Centers, Foot Locker, Visionworks, Subway, FedEx Office and many restaurants.



Highlights:

-Surrounded by national retailers

-253,270 population in 3-mile radius

-359,997 daytime population in 3-mile radius

-$94,385 Average HH Income within 1-mile radius

-3.43% projected annual household growth 2019-2024

Retail below and Live Work space above overlooking N Miami Ave.