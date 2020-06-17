340 SW 22nd Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Elegant Roads Jewel just became available for rent. The roads is nestled between coral gables, key Biscayne and Brickell, this 3/2 is upgraded elegantly nothing was speared and sits on a nice quiet road. Enjoy the

Large back yard with its covered patio ready for entertaining and BBQ with fiends and family.

House is Tiled through out enjoy cooking in this ample large kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances & beautiful white granite counters, enjoy the large living and Dining room areas as well as a super nice covered back Florida deck room area great for relaxing and unwinding. House is an absolute dream ready for its next occupants. Other great features: impact windows, newer roof and AC, easy to show.