Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

340 SW 22nd Rd

340 Southwest 22nd Road · No Longer Available
Location

340 Southwest 22nd Road, Miami, FL 33129
The Roads

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Elegant Roads Jewel just became available for rent. The roads is nestled between coral gables, key Biscayne and Brickell, this 3/2 is upgraded elegantly nothing was speared and sits on a nice quiet road. Enjoy the
Large back yard with its covered patio ready for entertaining and BBQ with fiends and family.
House is Tiled through out enjoy cooking in this ample large kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances & beautiful white granite counters, enjoy the large living and Dining room areas as well as a super nice covered back Florida deck room area great for relaxing and unwinding. House is an absolute dream ready for its next occupants. Other great features: impact windows, newer roof and AC, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 SW 22nd Rd have any available units?
340 SW 22nd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 SW 22nd Rd have?
Some of 340 SW 22nd Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 SW 22nd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
340 SW 22nd Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 SW 22nd Rd pet-friendly?
No, 340 SW 22nd Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 340 SW 22nd Rd offer parking?
No, 340 SW 22nd Rd does not offer parking.
Does 340 SW 22nd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 SW 22nd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 SW 22nd Rd have a pool?
No, 340 SW 22nd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 340 SW 22nd Rd have accessible units?
No, 340 SW 22nd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 340 SW 22nd Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 SW 22nd Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
