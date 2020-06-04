333 NE 24th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

FURNISHED. Welcome to Gallery Art Condominiums. Just minutes away from Downtown Miami, Brickell, SOBE, Midtown, Wynnwood, Design District, Miami International Airport and all major expressways. This high floor-north facing units features incredible views to the west and east (biscayne bay water views) from the oversized terrace. This is a corner unit so it has a side east window allowing lots of natural light. The terrace is accessed through the living area or bedroom. Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, European style cabinetry and new wood vinyl flooring throughout. Large walk-in closet and higher ceilings. Washer/dryer inside unit. Gallery Art is a full amenity building with an attached parking garage. On-site Manager and a 24-hour front desk person. All doors are fob.