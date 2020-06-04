All apartments in Miami
Find more places like
333 NE 24th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
333 NE 24th St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:47 AM

333 NE 24th St

333 Northeast 24th Street · (305) 788-8470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED. Welcome to Gallery Art Condominiums. Just minutes away from Downtown Miami, Brickell, SOBE, Midtown, Wynnwood, Design District, Miami International Airport and all major expressways. This high floor-north facing units features incredible views to the west and east (biscayne bay water views) from the oversized terrace. This is a corner unit so it has a side east window allowing lots of natural light. The terrace is accessed through the living area or bedroom. Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, European style cabinetry and new wood vinyl flooring throughout. Large walk-in closet and higher ceilings. Washer/dryer inside unit. Gallery Art is a full amenity building with an attached parking garage. On-site Manager and a 24-hour front desk person. All doors are fob.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 333 NE 24th St have any available units?
333 NE 24th St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 NE 24th St have?
Some of 333 NE 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 NE 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
333 NE 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 NE 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 333 NE 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 333 NE 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 333 NE 24th St does offer parking.
Does 333 NE 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 NE 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 NE 24th St have a pool?
Yes, 333 NE 24th St has a pool.
Does 333 NE 24th St have accessible units?
No, 333 NE 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 333 NE 24th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 NE 24th St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden PinesFlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewaterWynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College