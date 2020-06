Amenities

A BEAUTIFUL UNIT on an Amazing Location! Gables Marquis Townhomes are tucked behind Coral Way, Offering the privacy of Townhome living yet all the amenities of the main Condo complex. This 3 level townhome offers 2 parking spots (1 private garage), 2 Bedrooms, (1 Bed, 1st level) 2.5 Baths a magnificent open European kitchen on the 2nd level and a Grand Master Suite on the top level.



For appointment please call or text (786)-609-8208



