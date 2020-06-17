3220 SW 26 St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

For Rent at $2100/mo. for 1yr lease. Centrally located in Silver Bluff a large bright 2BR/1BA gated duplex. The home is elegantly furnished, including flat screen TVs, queen size beds and a fully equipped kitchen ready for move in. Gated parking, full size washer & dryer within the unit. Tenant only needs to bring their toothbrush. Excellent for students with exterior security cameras and water & landscape included in the rent. Close to downtown, the Grove, the Gables, University of Miami and beaches. Short term lease at $2,300/mo. for 6months and $2,500/mo. for 3months. Renter's insurance required. $200 cleaning fee included in move in costs.