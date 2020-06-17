All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

3220 SW 26 St

3220 Southwest 26th Street · (305) 505-7573
Location

3220 Southwest 26th Street, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Property Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent at $2100/mo. for 1yr lease. Centrally located in Silver Bluff a large bright 2BR/1BA gated duplex. The home is elegantly furnished, including flat screen TVs, queen size beds and a fully equipped kitchen ready for move in. Gated parking, full size washer & dryer within the unit. Tenant only needs to bring their toothbrush. Excellent for students with exterior security cameras and water & landscape included in the rent. Close to downtown, the Grove, the Gables, University of Miami and beaches. Short term lease at $2,300/mo. for 6months and $2,500/mo. for 3months. Renter's insurance required. $200 cleaning fee included in move in costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 SW 26 St have any available units?
3220 SW 26 St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 SW 26 St have?
Some of 3220 SW 26 St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 SW 26 St currently offering any rent specials?
3220 SW 26 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 SW 26 St pet-friendly?
No, 3220 SW 26 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3220 SW 26 St offer parking?
Yes, 3220 SW 26 St does offer parking.
Does 3220 SW 26 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 SW 26 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 SW 26 St have a pool?
No, 3220 SW 26 St does not have a pool.
Does 3220 SW 26 St have accessible units?
No, 3220 SW 26 St does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 SW 26 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 SW 26 St has units with dishwashers.
