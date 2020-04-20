All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3200 Ah We Wa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3200 Ah We Wa St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:32 PM

3200 Ah We Wa St

3200 Ah We Wa Street · (585) 506-7151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 Ah We Wa Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
STUNNING & ELEGANT! Open floor plan in a gated oasis in north Coconut Grove! Centered around beautiful heated pool. The house features floor-to-ceiling impact glass windows & sliding doors w/a sense of nature permeates all of the living areas & bedrooms. Split floor plan w/master suite on a separate side of the home. Lots of open spaces &rooms that flow and/or connect w/one another for casual, yet elegant living.*SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE*.Completely renovated w/ top-of-line finishes w/custom millwork, a true chef's kitchen w/ gas cooktop, marble & wood flooring, ensuite bedrooms. Side yard with enough space for children's play area yet is very close to Kennedy Park--easy to Brickell or to downtown & Grove's shops, restaurants & marinas.(rent includes; pool, landscape & ext. cleaning)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Ah We Wa St have any available units?
3200 Ah We Wa St has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 3200 Ah We Wa St currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Ah We Wa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Ah We Wa St pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Ah We Wa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3200 Ah We Wa St offer parking?
No, 3200 Ah We Wa St does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Ah We Wa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Ah We Wa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Ah We Wa St have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Ah We Wa St has a pool.
Does 3200 Ah We Wa St have accessible units?
No, 3200 Ah We Wa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Ah We Wa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Ah We Wa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Ah We Wa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Ah We Wa St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3200 Ah We Wa St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity