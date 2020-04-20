3200 Ah We Wa St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

STUNNING & ELEGANT! Open floor plan in a gated oasis in north Coconut Grove! Centered around beautiful heated pool. The house features floor-to-ceiling impact glass windows & sliding doors w/a sense of nature permeates all of the living areas & bedrooms. Split floor plan w/master suite on a separate side of the home. Lots of open spaces &rooms that flow and/or connect w/one another for casual, yet elegant living.*SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE*.Completely renovated w/ top-of-line finishes w/custom millwork, a true chef's kitchen w/ gas cooktop, marble & wood flooring, ensuite bedrooms. Side yard with enough space for children's play area yet is very close to Kennedy Park--easy to Brickell or to downtown & Grove's shops, restaurants & marinas.(rent includes; pool, landscape & ext. cleaning)