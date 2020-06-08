All apartments in Miami
3131 NE Seventh Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:29 AM

3131 NE Seventh Ave

3131 Northeast 7th Avenue · (786) 603-0184
Location

3131 Northeast 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
sauna
tennis court
Amazing corner unit located at the luxury One Paraiso Building. 3 Beds / 3,5 Baths. Large terraces with wrap around balcony with unobstructed view.Furnished, open kitchwen with island cooktop and private elevator access direct to your unit .Full luxury services in the building designed by Piero Lissoni , 2 pools , all amenties, theater, gym,spa,steam,sauna, massage room, tennis lounges,Private access resident to the Amara restaurant and beach club included. Short Term Rentals are a Minimum of 30 Days

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 NE Seventh Ave have any available units?
3131 NE Seventh Ave has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 NE Seventh Ave have?
Some of 3131 NE Seventh Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 NE Seventh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3131 NE Seventh Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 NE Seventh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3131 NE Seventh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3131 NE Seventh Ave offer parking?
No, 3131 NE Seventh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3131 NE Seventh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 NE Seventh Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 NE Seventh Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3131 NE Seventh Ave has a pool.
Does 3131 NE Seventh Ave have accessible units?
No, 3131 NE Seventh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 NE Seventh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 NE Seventh Ave has units with dishwashers.
