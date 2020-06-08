3131 NE Seventh Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub media room new construction sauna tennis court

Amazing corner unit located at the luxury One Paraiso Building. 3 Beds / 3,5 Baths. Large terraces with wrap around balcony with unobstructed view.Furnished, open kitchwen with island cooktop and private elevator access direct to your unit .Full luxury services in the building designed by Piero Lissoni , 2 pools , all amenties, theater, gym,spa,steam,sauna, massage room, tennis lounges,Private access resident to the Amara restaurant and beach club included. Short Term Rentals are a Minimum of 30 Days