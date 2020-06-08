3131 NE Seventh Ave

Amenities
Amazing corner unit located at the luxury One Paraiso Building. 3 Beds / 3,5 Baths. Large terraces with wrap around balcony with unobstructed view.Furnished, open kitchwen with island cooktop and private elevator access direct to your unit .Full luxury services in the building designed by Piero Lissoni , 2 pools , all amenties, theater, gym,spa,steam,sauna, massage room, tennis lounges,Private access resident to the Amara restaurant and beach club included. Short Term Rentals are a Minimum of 30 Days