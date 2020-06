Amenities

Available for a 3-months period. SPACIOUS AND COZY 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS HOME. IDEAL FOR A FAMILY OR FOR STUDENTS. THE HOME IS FRESHLY RENOVATED AND INCLUDES A LARGE LIVING ROOM, FLORIDA ROOM AND AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. THE HOUSE SITS ON A DOUBLE LOT AND HAS A MASSIVE BACKYARD - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LOCATED BLOCKS AWAY FROM MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND 5 MINUTES TO COCO WALK.