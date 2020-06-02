3026 NW 1st

Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful home located in Wynwood, this house comes fully furnished in a very Miami style, presenting art works from Miami locals artists. Less than 2 years old with very unique features to enjoy the best of the city. It has a beautiful green area perfect for families and gatherings. Front porch has been featured in music videos, films and commercials, sleeps 4 comfortably, top of the line appliances, back deck with dinning area plus a beautiful back yard with picnic tables, exterior shower and bbq area. Breathe taking colors and mood, for someone that wants to have a real Miami experience. Walking distance to midtown and the design district. Security cameras 24/7, very easy to show.