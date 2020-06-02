All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:00 AM

3026 NW 1st

3026 Northwest 1st Avenue · (754) 201-9586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3026 Northwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful home located in Wynwood, this house comes fully furnished in a very Miami style, presenting art works from Miami locals artists. Less than 2 years old with very unique features to enjoy the best of the city. It has a beautiful green area perfect for families and gatherings. Front porch has been featured in music videos, films and commercials, sleeps 4 comfortably, top of the line appliances, back deck with dinning area plus a beautiful back yard with picnic tables, exterior shower and bbq area. Breathe taking colors and mood, for someone that wants to have a real Miami experience. Walking distance to midtown and the design district. Security cameras 24/7, very easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 NW 1st have any available units?
3026 NW 1st has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 NW 1st have?
Some of 3026 NW 1st's amenities include patio / balcony, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 NW 1st currently offering any rent specials?
3026 NW 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 NW 1st pet-friendly?
No, 3026 NW 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3026 NW 1st offer parking?
No, 3026 NW 1st does not offer parking.
Does 3026 NW 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 NW 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 NW 1st have a pool?
No, 3026 NW 1st does not have a pool.
Does 3026 NW 1st have accessible units?
No, 3026 NW 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 NW 1st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 NW 1st does not have units with dishwashers.
