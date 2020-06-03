All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:38 PM

290 NW 48th St

290 Northwest 48th Street · (305) 695-6300
Location

290 Northwest 48th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Little Haiti

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This cozy home, built on a 7,150 SF lot, has been substantially remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a gorgeous garden.
Its central location makes it easy to wander the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Upper Buena Vista, or even Midtown also located very close by; or you can just simply enjoy a quiet breakfast on the back patio under the shade of the gorgeous mango tree. FEATURES/AMENITIES: 7,150 lot. New fence. New floors. New stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 NW 48th St have any available units?
290 NW 48th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 NW 48th St have?
Some of 290 NW 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 NW 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
290 NW 48th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 NW 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 290 NW 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 290 NW 48th St offer parking?
No, 290 NW 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 290 NW 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 NW 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 NW 48th St have a pool?
No, 290 NW 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 290 NW 48th St have accessible units?
No, 290 NW 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 290 NW 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 NW 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.
