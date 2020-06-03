290 NW 48th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This cozy home, built on a 7,150 SF lot, has been substantially remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a gorgeous garden.

Its central location makes it easy to wander the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Upper Buena Vista, or even Midtown also located very close by; or you can just simply enjoy a quiet breakfast on the back patio under the shade of the gorgeous mango tree. FEATURES/AMENITIES: 7,150 lot. New fence. New floors. New stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer.