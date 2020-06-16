2627 S Bayshore 2305.

Amenities
Gorgeous direct bay and grove marina views from every room. BRAND NEW FLOOR AND FRESHLY PAINTED UNIT. Private foyer entrance into a 2 Bed /2.5 Bath with 10 ft ceilings, natural light throughout the apartment. Spacious master bedroom offers his and hers walking closets with a very large bathroom. This very desirable floor plan unit comes with a large open kitchen and a separate laundry room. Grovenor House offers incomparable amenities that include tennis court, kids playground, resort style pool, cabanas, fitness center, spa and much more!! 1 parking space assigned + valetiP