Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

2627 S Bayshore 2305

2627 South Bayshore Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2627 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Gorgeous direct bay and grove marina views from every room. BRAND NEW FLOOR AND FRESHLY PAINTED UNIT. Private foyer entrance into a 2 Bed /2.5 Bath with 10 ft ceilings, natural light throughout the apartment. Spacious master bedroom offers his and hers walking closets with a very large bathroom. This very desirable floor plan unit comes with a large open kitchen and a separate laundry room. Grovenor House offers incomparable amenities that include tennis court, kids playground, resort style pool, cabanas, fitness center, spa and much more!! 1 parking space assigned + valetiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 have any available units?
2627 S Bayshore 2305 has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 have?
Some of 2627 S Bayshore 2305's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 S Bayshore 2305 currently offering any rent specials?
2627 S Bayshore 2305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 S Bayshore 2305 pet-friendly?
No, 2627 S Bayshore 2305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 offer parking?
Yes, 2627 S Bayshore 2305 does offer parking.
Does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 S Bayshore 2305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 have a pool?
Yes, 2627 S Bayshore 2305 has a pool.
Does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 have accessible units?
No, 2627 S Bayshore 2305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 S Bayshore 2305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 S Bayshore 2305 does not have units with dishwashers.

