261 NE 43rd St

Amenities

dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Adorable Design District 3/2 single family home in the area of Brentwood. This property has a lot of charm with unique Art Deco features. The home also features a very light and bright clean kitchen, with new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave, and new dishwasher. The living and dining areas are spacious for family, friends and entertainment. The windows provide plenty of natural light throughout the home. There's a unique bonus sun-room with terrazzo flooring. This property location places you literally steps to the Design District Shops and Restaurants, close to Midtown and Expressways.