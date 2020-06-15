All apartments in Miami
261 NE 43rd St
261 NE 43rd St

261 Northeast 43rd Street · (305) 229-4199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 Northeast 43rd Street, Miami, FL 33137
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable Design District 3/2 single family home in the area of Brentwood. This property has a lot of charm with unique Art Deco features. The home also features a very light and bright clean kitchen, with new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave, and new dishwasher. The living and dining areas are spacious for family, friends and entertainment. The windows provide plenty of natural light throughout the home. There's a unique bonus sun-room with terrazzo flooring. This property location places you literally steps to the Design District Shops and Restaurants, close to Midtown and Expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 NE 43rd St have any available units?
261 NE 43rd St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 NE 43rd St have?
Some of 261 NE 43rd St's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 NE 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
261 NE 43rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 NE 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 261 NE 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 261 NE 43rd St offer parking?
No, 261 NE 43rd St does not offer parking.
Does 261 NE 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 NE 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 NE 43rd St have a pool?
No, 261 NE 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 261 NE 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 261 NE 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 261 NE 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 NE 43rd St has units with dishwashers.
