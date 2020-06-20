All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

2545 S Bayshore Drive

2545 South Bayshore Drive · (561) 309-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2545 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Walk to the water and enjoy the healthy lifestyle of Coconut Grove. In this Lovely, Largest Furnished Two bedroom, one bath (Split plan) condo. Rent Includes TV, Sheets, towels, dishes, pots, pans, all appliances, and central air conditioning. Beautiful Pool, patio areas in gated courtyard setting. Laundry room on premises. Truly a 2 bed room 1 bath unit much larger than the other in this building. Furnished and Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash. Assigned Parking: two spaces, one assigned and one open parking pass.Coconut Grove's ''Best'' location across from famous Monty Trainers, the marina, Starbucks, Sushi and more. This is the place to jump into the outdoor life style of running, biking, boating and more. Vacant ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 S Bayshore Drive have any available units?
2545 S Bayshore Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 S Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 2545 S Bayshore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 S Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2545 S Bayshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 S Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2545 S Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2545 S Bayshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2545 S Bayshore Drive does offer parking.
Does 2545 S Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 S Bayshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 S Bayshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2545 S Bayshore Drive has a pool.
Does 2545 S Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2545 S Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 S Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 S Bayshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
