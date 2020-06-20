2545 S Bayshore Drive

Amenities

Walk to the water and enjoy the healthy lifestyle of Coconut Grove. In this Lovely, Largest Furnished Two bedroom, one bath (Split plan) condo. Rent Includes TV, Sheets, towels, dishes, pots, pans, all appliances, and central air conditioning. Beautiful Pool, patio areas in gated courtyard setting. Laundry room on premises. Truly a 2 bed room 1 bath unit much larger than the other in this building. Furnished and Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash. Assigned Parking: two spaces, one assigned and one open parking pass.Coconut Grove's ''Best'' location across from famous Monty Trainers, the marina, Starbucks, Sushi and more. This is the place to jump into the outdoor life style of running, biking, boating and more. Vacant ready to move in