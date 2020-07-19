2533 Andros Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Private and secluded oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove. Open floor design; inviting ambiance and a practical professional chef's kitchen with gas stove for those who love to cook and entertain; large living room and wine cellar view from kitchen. Sonos stereo system throughout the house and patio with independent zones for comfort. Beautifully landscaped garden with lush vegetation, a pond with Koi fish, an intimate patio with plenty of seating for entertainment, pool table and a commercial gas BBQ. Gated parking for two vehicles. The home also has 2 private entrances. Easy access to US1, walking distance to Metro Station, minutes from downtown, cocowalk, charming boutiques, galleries, gourmet restaurants, cafes and sailboats anchored at the Bay, several parks within walking distance.