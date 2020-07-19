All apartments in Miami
2533 Andros Ave

2533 Andros Avenue · (786) 402-2514
Location

2533 Andros Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Private and secluded oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove. Open floor design; inviting ambiance and a practical professional chef's kitchen with gas stove for those who love to cook and entertain; large living room and wine cellar view from kitchen. Sonos stereo system throughout the house and patio with independent zones for comfort. Beautifully landscaped garden with lush vegetation, a pond with Koi fish, an intimate patio with plenty of seating for entertainment, pool table and a commercial gas BBQ. Gated parking for two vehicles. The home also has 2 private entrances. Easy access to US1, walking distance to Metro Station, minutes from downtown, cocowalk, charming boutiques, galleries, gourmet restaurants, cafes and sailboats anchored at the Bay, several parks within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Andros Ave have any available units?
2533 Andros Ave has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Andros Ave have?
Some of 2533 Andros Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Andros Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Andros Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Andros Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Andros Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2533 Andros Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Andros Ave offers parking.
Does 2533 Andros Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 Andros Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Andros Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2533 Andros Ave has a pool.
Does 2533 Andros Ave have accessible units?
No, 2533 Andros Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Andros Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Andros Ave has units with dishwashers.
