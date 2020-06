Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, cozy boutique building centrally located to Coconut Grove, US1, Coral Way, Brickell, Downtown. Metro station is 3 blocks away.

Cozy, Soothing vibes in this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Very close to Coco Walk and the heart of Coconut Grove. US 1 access is 3 blocks away. Brickell and Downtown are minutes away by car. The metro station is about 3 blocks. Parking is included, water and garbage. Publix Supermarket a few blocks away and more important Starbucks :).