Amenities

pool range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities pool

Spacious and beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom, spacious living room and kitchen, ceramic floor, smoke detector, central A / C, electric stove, water heater, excellent location next to S DIXIE HWY, just 5 minutes from the train station, 10 minutes from Brickell, Key Biscayne Coconut grove and Coral Gables, near South Beach and Miami Beach. It can be shown by appointment only with 24 hours notice.