Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

228 SW 31 Rd

228 Southwest 31st Road · (305) 216-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Southwest 31st Road, Miami, FL 33129
Silver Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Dreamy home in sought after Roads neighborhood now available for annual lease. From its beautiful hand-pegged wood floors, to pecky cypress ceilings, living room with vaulted ceilings, art deco fireplace, enchanting gardens, and a myriad of other fine details, this home is special! Updated to perfection throughout including kitchen & newer bathrooms. All impact windows & doors. Split floorplan with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus bonus room. Spacious open living, family & dining room layout all with garden views perfect for indoor & outdoor entertainment. Security system, sprinklers, landscape lighting. Completely fenced. New driveway, new landscaping, freshly painted & ready for occupancy! Central location, minutes away from Downtown Miami, Brickell, with easy access to highways & beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 SW 31 Rd have any available units?
228 SW 31 Rd has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 SW 31 Rd have?
Some of 228 SW 31 Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 SW 31 Rd currently offering any rent specials?
228 SW 31 Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 SW 31 Rd pet-friendly?
No, 228 SW 31 Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 228 SW 31 Rd offer parking?
No, 228 SW 31 Rd does not offer parking.
Does 228 SW 31 Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 SW 31 Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 SW 31 Rd have a pool?
No, 228 SW 31 Rd does not have a pool.
Does 228 SW 31 Rd have accessible units?
No, 228 SW 31 Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 228 SW 31 Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 SW 31 Rd has units with dishwashers.
