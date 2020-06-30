228 SW 31 Rd

Amenities
Dreamy home in sought after Roads neighborhood now available for annual lease. From its beautiful hand-pegged wood floors, to pecky cypress ceilings, living room with vaulted ceilings, art deco fireplace, enchanting gardens, and a myriad of other fine details, this home is special! Updated to perfection throughout including kitchen & newer bathrooms. All impact windows & doors. Split floorplan with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus bonus room. Spacious open living, family & dining room layout all with garden views perfect for indoor & outdoor entertainment. Security system, sprinklers, landscape lighting. Completely fenced. New driveway, new landscaping, freshly painted & ready for occupancy! Central location, minutes away from Downtown Miami, Brickell, with easy access to highways & beaches.