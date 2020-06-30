228 SW 31 Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Dreamy home in sought after Roads neighborhood now available for annual lease. From its beautiful hand-pegged wood floors, to pecky cypress ceilings, living room with vaulted ceilings, art deco fireplace, enchanting gardens, and a myriad of other fine details, this home is special! Updated to perfection throughout including kitchen & newer bathrooms. All impact windows & doors. Split floorplan with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus bonus room. Spacious open living, family & dining room layout all with garden views perfect for indoor & outdoor entertainment. Security system, sprinklers, landscape lighting. Completely fenced. New driveway, new landscaping, freshly painted & ready for occupancy! Central location, minutes away from Downtown Miami, Brickell, with easy access to highways & beaches.