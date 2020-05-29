All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

2175 SW 26th St

2175 Southwest 26th Street · (786) 256-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2175 Southwest 26th Street, Miami, FL 33133
Silver Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and centrally located. This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Silver Bluff area won't last. Located near US-1 in coveted Silver Bluff near to Coconut Grove, Mercy Hospital, and within shopping distance!
The property did major renovation in 2016 as followed; added a new roof, new Panda kitchen cabinets, quartz counter-tops, LED lighting throughout entire unit, appliances, fence, brick paved driveway, updated bathroom, updated electrical, new light fixtures, new outlets and more. The list of upgrades is extensive. This home will not last, call us today!
One car garage with an additional shed. Large backyard with room for a large boat within inside fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 SW 26th St have any available units?
2175 SW 26th St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2175 SW 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
2175 SW 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 SW 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 2175 SW 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2175 SW 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 2175 SW 26th St does offer parking.
Does 2175 SW 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2175 SW 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 SW 26th St have a pool?
No, 2175 SW 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 2175 SW 26th St have accessible units?
No, 2175 SW 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 SW 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2175 SW 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2175 SW 26th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2175 SW 26th St does not have units with air conditioning.
