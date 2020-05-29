2175 SW 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and centrally located. This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Silver Bluff area won't last. Located near US-1 in coveted Silver Bluff near to Coconut Grove, Mercy Hospital, and within shopping distance!

The property did major renovation in 2016 as followed; added a new roof, new Panda kitchen cabinets, quartz counter-tops, LED lighting throughout entire unit, appliances, fence, brick paved driveway, updated bathroom, updated electrical, new light fixtures, new outlets and more. The list of upgrades is extensive. This home will not last, call us today!

One car garage with an additional shed. Large backyard with room for a large boat within inside fenced yard.