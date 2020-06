Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF CORAL GABLES. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, GYM, COMMUNITY POOL, TWO ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING SPOTS PLUS GUEST PARKING. WALK TO MIRACLE MILE, PONCE DE LEON, PUBLIX & CALLE OCHO AND ENJOY THE SUNSET AND THE BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM YOUR BALCONY. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY, CALL US TODAY!