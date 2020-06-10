All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2000 S Bayshore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2000 S Bayshore Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

2000 S Bayshore Dr

2000 South Bayshore Drive · (786) 327-7929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Paradise in the City of Miami! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
Stunning tri-level residence in Land#x2019;Hermitage, a quiet community in Coconut Grove. Land#x2019;Hermitage is an Ideal Oceanfront facing Key Biscayne and close to every point of interest in Miami, Ocean parks, Marinas, Sailing Club, Vizcaya, Miami Airport, and the Grove Village. Minutes away from the best schools in the City and Mercy Hospital, Brickell, Coral Gables & Miami Beach. Live in this freshly all remodeled extended house of 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, Office, Carport for 6 cars, on 4,535 sqft. Surrounded by lush well-manicured landscape, this 24 hours guarded peaceful community close to everywhere is one of the best in South Florida. Heated Pool, BBQ area, Bike Trail, Tennis court, Oceanfront area with Boat Slip

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2000 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2000 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2000 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2000 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2000 S Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2000 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 S Bayshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2000 S Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2000 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2000 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 S Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2000 S Bayshore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity