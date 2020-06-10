2000 S Bayshore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Paradise in the City of Miami! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Stunning tri-level residence in Land#x2019;Hermitage, a quiet community in Coconut Grove. Land#x2019;Hermitage is an Ideal Oceanfront facing Key Biscayne and close to every point of interest in Miami, Ocean parks, Marinas, Sailing Club, Vizcaya, Miami Airport, and the Grove Village. Minutes away from the best schools in the City and Mercy Hospital, Brickell, Coral Gables & Miami Beach. Live in this freshly all remodeled extended house of 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, Office, Carport for 6 cars, on 4,535 sqft. Surrounded by lush well-manicured landscape, this 24 hours guarded peaceful community close to everywhere is one of the best in South Florida. Heated Pool, BBQ area, Bike Trail, Tennis court, Oceanfront area with Boat Slip