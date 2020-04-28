All apartments in Miami
1918 SW 12th St
1918 SW 12th St

1918 Southwest 12th Street · (786) 355-9174
Location

1918 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL 33135
Shenandoah

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Electric & water included in rent! Charming 1947 3/2 in the highly sought out neighborhood of Shenandoah, flooded with natural light, new gorgeous stained concrete floors, fabulous kitchen with butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances & spacious pantry, unique rounded room off the kitchen, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new cooper plumbing, new roof installed in 2017, new AC installed in 2016, new patio & driveway installed in 2018, mature fruit trees, excellent location, minutes to I95, downtown & airport, steps to historic Calle Ocho with renowned restaurants, bars & shops, graded A schools & multiple parks. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Will consider short term rental. There is a detached 1/1 that is rented in the back of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 SW 12th St have any available units?
1918 SW 12th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 SW 12th St have?
Some of 1918 SW 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 SW 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1918 SW 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 SW 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1918 SW 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1918 SW 12th St offer parking?
No, 1918 SW 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1918 SW 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 SW 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 SW 12th St have a pool?
No, 1918 SW 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1918 SW 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1918 SW 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 SW 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 SW 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
