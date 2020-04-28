1918 SW 12th St

Amenities

Electric & water included in rent! Charming 1947 3/2 in the highly sought out neighborhood of Shenandoah, flooded with natural light, new gorgeous stained concrete floors, fabulous kitchen with butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances & spacious pantry, unique rounded room off the kitchen, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new cooper plumbing, new roof installed in 2017, new AC installed in 2016, new patio & driveway installed in 2018, mature fruit trees, excellent location, minutes to I95, downtown & airport, steps to historic Calle Ocho with renowned restaurants, bars & shops, graded A schools & multiple parks. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Will consider short term rental. There is a detached 1/1 that is rented in the back of the property.