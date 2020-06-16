190 NE 29th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym concierge hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking hot tub

For Lease in Miami Midtown Area Studios, $1,710 - Property Id: 168395



Brand New Lux Apartment Suites, Located In the Heart of Midtown Miami.



*** 1 & 2 Month s , FREE **** for Certain Units for & Immediate Move In s********



Promotions and Availability are Subject to change without Notice.



Live in this Amazing, Piece of Art Building. Incredible Finishes & Amenties.



Pre-Rental Info.



Application Fee -$125 Per Person over the 18 Years of age.



Admin. Fee - $350.00 Non-Refundable



Deposits & Pet Info.



Refundable Security Deposit Only $99 with Good Credit.



Pet Fee-1st Pet $500 2nd Pet $400

Pet Rent - $25 Per Month



One Time Community Fee s

Package Concierge Registration Fee - $25 per Resident



Monthly Community Fee s



Parking $50 for 1 vehicle per month/ $200 for 2 vehicles.

Trash - $15.00 per Month

Water - based on consumption

Pest Control $3.00 Per Month



Additional Community Info.



Renter s Insurance is Required with a $100



Studios starting at $1,710

1/1 s starting at $1,992

2/2 a starting at $2,689

3/2 s starting at $4,300

