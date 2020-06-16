All apartments in Miami
190 NE 29th St
190 NE 29th St

190 Northeast 29th Street · (305) 467-0386
Location

190 Northeast 29th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1710 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
hot tub
For Lease in Miami Midtown Area Studios, $1,710 - Property Id: 168395

Brand New Lux Apartment Suites, Located In the Heart of Midtown Miami.

*** 1 & 2 Month s , FREE **** for Certain Units for & Immediate Move In s********

Promotions and Availability are Subject to change without Notice.

Live in this Amazing, Piece of Art Building. Incredible Finishes & Amenties.

Pre-Rental Info.

Application Fee -$125 Per Person over the 18 Years of age.

Admin. Fee - $350.00 Non-Refundable

Deposits & Pet Info.

Refundable Security Deposit Only $99 with Good Credit.

Pet Fee-1st Pet $500 2nd Pet $400
Pet Rent - $25 Per Month

One Time Community Fee s
Package Concierge Registration Fee - $25 per Resident

Monthly Community Fee s

Parking $50 for 1 vehicle per month/ $200 for 2 vehicles.
Trash - $15.00 per Month
Water - based on consumption
Pest Control $3.00 Per Month

Additional Community Info.

Renter s Insurance is Required with a $100

Studios starting at $1,710
1/1 s starting at $1,992
2/2 a starting at $2,689
3/2 s starting at $4,300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168395
Property Id 168395

(RLNE5824949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 NE 29th St have any available units?
190 NE 29th St has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 NE 29th St have?
Some of 190 NE 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 NE 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
190 NE 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 NE 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 190 NE 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 190 NE 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 190 NE 29th St does offer parking.
Does 190 NE 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 NE 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 NE 29th St have a pool?
No, 190 NE 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 190 NE 29th St have accessible units?
No, 190 NE 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 190 NE 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 NE 29th St has units with dishwashers.
