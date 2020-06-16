190 NE 29th St

Amenities
For Lease in Miami Midtown Area Studios, $1,710 - Property Id: 168395
Brand New Lux Apartment Suites, Located In the Heart of Midtown Miami.
*** 1 & 2 Month s , FREE **** for Certain Units for & Immediate Move In s********
Promotions and Availability are Subject to change without Notice.
Live in this Amazing, Piece of Art Building. Incredible Finishes & Amenties.
Pre-Rental Info.
Application Fee -$125 Per Person over the 18 Years of age.
Admin. Fee - $350.00 Non-Refundable
Deposits & Pet Info.
Refundable Security Deposit Only $99 with Good Credit.
Pet Fee-1st Pet $500 2nd Pet $400
Pet Rent - $25 Per Month
One Time Community Fee s
Package Concierge Registration Fee - $25 per Resident
Monthly Community Fee s
Parking $50 for 1 vehicle per month/ $200 for 2 vehicles.
Trash - $15.00 per Month
Water - based on consumption
Pest Control $3.00 Per Month
Additional Community Info.
Renter s Insurance is Required with a $100
Studios starting at $1,710
1/1 s starting at $1,992
2/2 a starting at $2,689
3/2 s starting at $4,300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168395
Property Id 168395
(RLNE5824949)