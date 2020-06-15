1865 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court valet service

Luxury living awaits you in this beautifully remodeled unit! Spacious with neutral 20x20 tile throughout, kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer. Large balcony offers beautiful view of the city and Key Biscayne. Elegant and renovated building has 24 hour guard gate security, valet, community pools, tennis & racquet ball courts, gym, boat docks. Walking distance to financial district and short drive to S. Beach, airport, Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove.