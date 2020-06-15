All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:56 PM

1865 Brickell Ave

1865 Brickell Avenue · (786) 556-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1865 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A1806 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
valet service
Luxury living awaits you in this beautifully remodeled unit! Spacious with neutral 20x20 tile throughout, kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer. Large balcony offers beautiful view of the city and Key Biscayne. Elegant and renovated building has 24 hour guard gate security, valet, community pools, tennis & racquet ball courts, gym, boat docks. Walking distance to financial district and short drive to S. Beach, airport, Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1865 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1865 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1865 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1865 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 1865 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1865 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1865 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1865 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1865 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
