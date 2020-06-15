1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2

Amenities

AVAILABLE 4/21/19 Actual unit cant be shown until available date, however there are similar alternates that can be shown now.*12 Months Minimum Lease Term*Brand new amenities and common areas. Pura Vida organic health food cafe will soon be opening its second location at the building entrance Located directly in front of the waterfront Margaret Pace Park, the Bay Parc community offers superb location within walking distance to many downtown area attractions. Unit 23F faces north with partial bay & city views (faces construction). The unit features wood floors, granite counter in the kitchen and vanity in bath, and stainless steel appliances. Move-in: 1 month+$750 deposit.Parking $95/month extra. Same Day Approval!iP