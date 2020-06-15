All apartments in Miami
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2

1756 North Bayshore Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1756 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 4/21/19 Actual unit cant be shown until available date, however there are similar alternates that can be shown now.*12 Months Minimum Lease Term*Brand new amenities and common areas. Pura Vida organic health food cafe will soon be opening its second location at the building entrance Located directly in front of the waterfront Margaret Pace Park, the Bay Parc community offers superb location within walking distance to many downtown area attractions. Unit 23F faces north with partial bay & city views (faces construction). The unit features wood floors, granite counter in the kitchen and vanity in bath, and stainless steel appliances. Move-in: 1 month+$750 deposit.Parking $95/month extra. Same Day Approval!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 have any available units?
1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 have?
Some of 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 currently offering any rent specials?
1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 pet-friendly?
No, 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 offer parking?
Yes, 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 does offer parking.
Does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 have a pool?
No, 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 does not have a pool.
Does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 have accessible units?
No, 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
