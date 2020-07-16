152 SW 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in the center of Brickell, right next to metro rail, walking distance to Publix, Brickell City Center. The building is gated. Lovely 1 bedroom, one bath apartment in a 3 story garden style walk up building right in the heart of Miami - located in the City Centre and Mary Brickell Village area. Walking distance to public transportation, Metro-Rail, Metro Mover as well as supermarkets, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and more. Also, walking distance to Brickell Avenue and downtown. Lowest rent in the area for a 1 bedroom apartment - live in the heart of Miami and be close to everything and pay less than for being in the area.