Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

152 SW 9th St

152 Southwest 9th Street · (305) 796-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in the center of Brickell, right next to metro rail, walking distance to Publix, Brickell City Center. The building is gated. Lovely 1 bedroom, one bath apartment in a 3 story garden style walk up building right in the heart of Miami - located in the City Centre and Mary Brickell Village area. Walking distance to public transportation, Metro-Rail, Metro Mover as well as supermarkets, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and more. Also, walking distance to Brickell Avenue and downtown. Lowest rent in the area for a 1 bedroom apartment - live in the heart of Miami and be close to everything and pay less than for being in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 SW 9th St have any available units?
152 SW 9th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 152 SW 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
152 SW 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 SW 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 152 SW 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 152 SW 9th St offer parking?
No, 152 SW 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 152 SW 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 SW 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 SW 9th St have a pool?
No, 152 SW 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 152 SW 9th St have accessible units?
No, 152 SW 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 152 SW 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 SW 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 SW 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 SW 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
