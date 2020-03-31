133 NE 2nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna valet service

Located in the heart of Downtown Miami this unit is a must see. Open 1 bedroom loft on the 20th floor with 10ft high ceilings and balcony! Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and European cabinetry.

Building amenities include: heated swimming pools, lap pool, spa, lava rock sauna, and a fitness center. There is also 24 hour concierge, valet service, gated garage parking, and 24-hour controlled access system. Minutes from Miami Beach and walking distance to restaurants, shops, and food markets.