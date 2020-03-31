All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:23 AM

133 NE 2nd Ave

133 Northeast 2nd Avenue · (954) 279-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33132
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2011 · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Located in the heart of Downtown Miami this unit is a must see. Open 1 bedroom loft on the 20th floor with 10ft high ceilings and balcony! Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and European cabinetry.
Building amenities include: heated swimming pools, lap pool, spa, lava rock sauna, and a fitness center. There is also 24 hour concierge, valet service, gated garage parking, and 24-hour controlled access system. Minutes from Miami Beach and walking distance to restaurants, shops, and food markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 NE 2nd Ave have any available units?
133 NE 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 NE 2nd Ave have?
Some of 133 NE 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 NE 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 NE 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 NE 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 133 NE 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 133 NE 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 133 NE 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 133 NE 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 NE 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 NE 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 133 NE 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 133 NE 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 NE 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 NE 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 NE 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
