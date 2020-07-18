All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1050 Brickell Ave #3022.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1050 Brickell Ave #3022
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1050 Brickell Ave #3022

1050 Brickell Avenue · (305) 785-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1050 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,825

Studio · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
1050 Brickell Ave #3022 Available 08/07/20 Brickell Studio - Upgrade, Amentities and More! - Downtown Brickell Studio! 24 hour concierge service, reserved parking space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ocean and city views and much more! Pool, spa, walking distance from shopping, restaurants and Downtown Miami. Tenant occupied until 07/31/2020. 24-48 hour notice for showings. Please use show assist.

Please call or email to make showing appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 have any available units?
1050 Brickell Ave #3022 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 have?
Some of 1050 Brickell Ave #3022's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Brickell Ave #3022 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 offers parking.
Does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 have a pool?
Yes, 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 has a pool.
Does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 have accessible units?
No, 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Brickell Ave #3022 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1050 Brickell Ave #3022?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33135
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street
Miami, FL 33138
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave
Miami, FL 33179
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Biscayne Shores
8951 NE 8th Ave
Miami, FL 33138

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity