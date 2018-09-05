Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL 32901
Indian River Bluff
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Crescent Drive have any available units?
309 Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Melbourne, FL
.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Melbourne Rent Report
.
Is 309 Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Crescent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Crescent Drive does offer parking.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
