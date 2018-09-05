All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like 309 Crescent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
309 Crescent Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

309 Crescent Drive

309 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL 32901
Indian River Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Crescent Drive have any available units?
309 Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melbourne, FL.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
Is 309 Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Crescent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Crescent Drive does offer parking.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail
Melbourne, FL 32940
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with ParkingMelbourne Apartments with Pool
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida