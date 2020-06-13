Apartment List
/
FL
/
melbourne
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL

Finding an apartment in Melbourne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
17 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,073
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Cocoa North
287 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
835 E. University Blvd Unit 111
835 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
Bright and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Immediate Occupancy! - Bright and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way 3038E
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 3038E Available 07/15/20 Close to beaches & Downtown - 2/2 - Property Id: 20195 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
827 E. University Blvd Unit 104
827 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
806 sqft
827 E.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104
825 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
838 sqft
825 E.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S
3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1140 sqft
Unit 2056S Available 06/19/20 NEAR FIT - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE - Property Id: 21172 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvard Apartments
1 Unit Available
680 Short Hills Ln 102
680 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1415 sqft
2/2 Upgraded Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 137283 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Melbourne, FL

Finding an apartment in Melbourne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMelbourne 3 BedroomsMelbourne Accessible ApartmentsMelbourne Apartments with Balcony
Melbourne Apartments with GarageMelbourne Apartments with GymMelbourne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMelbourne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMelbourne Apartments with Parking
Melbourne Apartments with PoolMelbourne Apartments with Washer-DryerMelbourne Dog Friendly ApartmentsMelbourne Furnished ApartmentsMelbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida