Nestled in the quaint city of Melbourne, FL awaits the apartment community Caribbean Isle. Set against beautiful surroundings, Caribbean Isle is the perfect choice for those who enjoy a location that allows them to be close to it all. Our ideal location places you within close proximity to shopping and fine dining. Caribbean Isle also provides easy access to freeways for all your commuting needs. Living in Melbourne does not get any better then this!Caribbean Isle offers you seven spacious floor plans designed with your comfort in mind. Our apartments are large, open and inviting, offering you plenty of bright, airy living areas. Caribbean Isle is resort-style living at its finest. By offering 2 sparkling swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center,dog park, BBQ areas and lighted tennis court, you are free to relax or play in our serene atmosphere. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you. Visit our photo gallery now and don't miss the opportunity to come home to Caribbean Isle, where you will find everything you are looking for and the comfortable lifestyle you deserve!