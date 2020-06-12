Apartment List
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
12 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1222 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
Cocoa North
291 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3522 D Avinci Way
3522 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Village apartment complex right next to FIT. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2720 Golf Lake Circle
2720 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Nicely updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit. This unit is right across from the community pool. Conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2782 Rhonda Lane
2782 Rhonda Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
996 sqft
OWNER OFFERING 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 6/1/2020. Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 2/2 features a split bedroom plan, screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
735 Ridge Club Drive
735 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO WITH A SCREENED PORCH, FENCED IN AREA, OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, NEWER APPLIANCES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, WASHER AND DRYER, COMMUNITY POOL, AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
212 San Juan Circle
212 San Juan Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Ready to be available for rent asap. Centrally located 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo with a community pool and a laundry area available in the complex. INCLUDED IN RENT; WATER & CABLE

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crane Cliffs
1 Unit Available
1208 E River Drive
1208 River Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1778 sqft
Waterfront lifestyle and a Boater Paradise in the harbor waiting for you! Gated condo community located in Captains Cove in Melbourne.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2183 Highland Avenue
2183 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Weston Park
1 Unit Available
2960 Clearlake Drive
2960 Clear Lake Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1003 sqft
Perfect for the professional/executive that has been transferred to the area, home comes complete with furniture, dishes, washer & dryer and all you need to bring is your TV and Computer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2200 Flower Tree Circle
2200 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
925 sqft
Beautiful condo has gorgeous and expensive upgrades and is in the best location in Emerald Park, a condo community nestled within the lovely residential subdivision of Lansing Ridge.

June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report. Melbourne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Melbourne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Melbourne rents declined significantly over the past month

Melbourne rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Melbourne stand at $979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,241 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Melbourne's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Melbourne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Melbourne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Melbourne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Melbourne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Melbourne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,241 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Melbourne.
    • While Melbourne's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Melbourne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Melbourne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

