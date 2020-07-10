87 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
38 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1075 sqft
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
16 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
1 of 80

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
18 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
268 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
1 of 23

Last updated July 3 at 03:00pm
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sunwood Park
1340 Hollywood Drive
1340 Hollywood Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
897 sqft
Updated, clean and cozy 3 bedroom home ready and available for occupancy 8/1/2020. Don't miss out!! This property has been well maintained. Floors tiled on a diagonal with neutral paint on the walls makes you feel comfortable and at home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harvard Apartments
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way Unit 1063
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1087 sqft
Beautiful condo in a gated community close to Florida Institute of Technology and Harris. New washer and dryer (2020), air conditioner, heater, refrigerator, and flooring (2019), recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2777 Patty Lane
2777 Patty Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
733 sqft
Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 1/1 features a screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio. Washer and dryer in the unit are not warranted. Centrally located within minutes to Interstate 95 and the beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hammock Trace Preserve
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Golf Lake Circle
2720 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Nicely updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit. This unit is right across from the community pool. Conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
657 Ridge Club Drive
657 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
2 bedrm, 1.5 bath condo, 1st floor. Screened porch and storage room on front entry and a private fenced courtyard off family rm.Open kitchen with glass slider doors opening to screened porch. Breakfast bar open to family rm. Stack washer/dryer.

July 2020 Melbourne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Melbourne Rent Report. Melbourne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Melbourne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Melbourne rents increased significantly over the past month

Melbourne rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Melbourne stand at $983 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,246 for a two-bedroom. Melbourne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Melbourne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Melbourne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Melbourne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Melbourne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Melbourne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,246 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Melbourne's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Melbourne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Melbourne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

