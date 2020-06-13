Apartment List
/
FL
/
melbourne
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Cocoa North
288 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakeview Shores
1 Unit Available
805 Mcdermott Avenue
805 Mc Dermott Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1258 sqft
Rental available July 1, 2020 in Melbourne. This remodeled home consists of 3 bedroom, 2 bath with one carport with 1258 Sq. Ft. Under Air. This home boasts a living room, dining room, and storage/laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Leewood Forest
1 Unit Available
2625 Larry Court
2625 Larry Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1265 sqft
Centrally located Eau Gallie Neighborhood. This home is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with hard wood floors, split bedroom plan, living & family room, formal dining room & eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features a double oven.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1801 Island Club Drive
1801 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2103 Highland Avenue
2103 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1992 sqft
Great 1 bed, 1 full bath apartment, professionally managed. Apartment has it's own screened patio and privacy fenced front and back yard. Plenty of parking on the E and W sides of the unit. Rent includes water, trash, and basic lawn maintenance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
470 Bismarck Way
470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2183 Highland Avenue
2183 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Melbourne, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Melbourne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

