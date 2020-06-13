183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
Cocoa North
288 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
3810 Aria Drive
3810 Aria Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1529 sqft
3810 ARIA DRIVE - Single-story 3BD/2BA home is fashioned with a formal dining room/living room, ceiling fans throughout, and central cooling/heating.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S
3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1140 sqft
Unit 2056S Available 06/19/20 NEAR FIT - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE - Property Id: 21172 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Autumn Woods
1 Unit Available
1458 Huff Ct
1458 Huff Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1884 sqft
Updated 3/2 home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a very large fenced in backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes granite, ceiling height cabinets, gas range, and. a HUGE island with lots of extra storage hidden underneath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lakeview Shores
1 Unit Available
805 Mcdermott Avenue
805 Mc Dermott Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1258 sqft
Rental available July 1, 2020 in Melbourne. This remodeled home consists of 3 bedroom, 2 bath with one carport with 1258 Sq. Ft. Under Air. This home boasts a living room, dining room, and storage/laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Lakes
1 Unit Available
4324 S Lakes Circle
4324 South Lakes Circle, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. This beautifully updated, split plan, three bedroom home is tiled throughout. The front door opens into a wide, open space with dining area to the right and flex room with French doors on the left.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Leewood Forest
1 Unit Available
2625 Larry Court
2625 Larry Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1265 sqft
Centrally located Eau Gallie Neighborhood. This home is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with hard wood floors, split bedroom plan, living & family room, formal dining room & eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features a double oven.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Venetian Drive
1030 Venetian Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
Available now. Spacious, clean unit in sought after Venetian Village close to shopping, dining, I95 access. Large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, 1 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Isabella Drive
1400 Isabella Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1627 sqft
Riverwalk of Melbourne is one of Brevard's most sought after gated Townhome communities. Close to Northrup Grumans and all major companies, airport, beaches, hospitals, I95, Starbucks and so much more. This townhouse is only 4.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
470 Bismarck Way
470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4063 Palladian Way
4063 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Gated Community in desirable area of Melbourne with excellent Schools and 15 minutes to ocean.Home boasts large eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Large Living/Dining area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1638 Guava Avenue
1638 Guava Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in old Eau Gallie convenient to the arts district. 3rd bedroom can be used as a family room. Terrazzo flooring in the majority of the house

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sherwood Park
1 Unit Available
4375 Yorkshire Drive
4375 Yorkshire Drive, Melbourne, FL
This newly painted and well taken care of 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, split plan floor, and open single family home includes updated bathrooms, crown molding throughout, new blinds, enclosed patio, fenced backyard, and inside laundry room with washer and

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4030 Wilkes Drive
4030 Wilkes Dr, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms or 3 bedroom and an office. 2 Full Bathrooms. 2 car garage. Very nice Neighborhood. Perfect Location Close TO FIT, GRUMMAN, HARRIS, EMBRAER and the 192 Shopping Area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lansing Ridge
1 Unit Available
2012 Sierra Street
2012 Sierra Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2024 sqft
The perfect floor plan does exist! A formal living & dining room greet you from the front door, creating the perfect ambient space for privacy.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3955 Almeida Court
3955 Almeida Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of extra cabinet space. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.

June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report. Melbourne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Melbourne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Melbourne rents declined significantly over the past month

Melbourne rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Melbourne stand at $979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,241 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Melbourne's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Melbourne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Melbourne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Melbourne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Melbourne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Melbourne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,241 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Melbourne.
    • While Melbourne's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Melbourne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Melbourne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

